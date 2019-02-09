MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infielder Brett Lawrie, who hasn’t played in the majors or minors since 2016, says he’s reached a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Lawrie posted the announcement on Instagram on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Lawrie hit .248 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs for the White Sox in an injury-interrupted 2016. He is a career .261 hitter with 71 homers in six seasons with Toronto, Oakland and the White Sox.
Milwaukee drafted Lawrie in 2008 and traded him to Toronto after the 2010 season. He made his major league debut the next season and developed a reputation for being a fiery player.
