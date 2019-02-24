GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent first baseman Hanley Ramirez has agreed to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.
Ramirez, a former National League Rookie of the Year, will sign with the three-time defending AL Central champions and join them in camp once he passes a physical.
The Athletic was first to report the deal.
Ramirez, 35, played in just 44 games last season with the Boston Red Sox before he was released in May. He did not sign with another team.
A three-time All-Star, Ramirez is a .290 career hitter with 296 career home runs. He might be able to bring some pop to Cleveland’s lineup, which needs some power following the trades of slugger Edwin Encarnacion and first baseman Yonder Alonso and after outfielder Michael Brantley signing with Houston.
Ramirez was the NL’s top rookie in 2006 with Florida. He signed a four-year, $88 million contract with Boston in 2015, but fell way short of expectations and the Red Sox let him go after he batted just .254 last season.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports