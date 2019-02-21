GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians and two-time All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard have agreed to terms on a minor league contract.

Clippard, who spent last season with Toronto, will try to earn a spot in Cleveland’s revamped bullpen. The deal is pending the 34-year-old passing medical tests and may not be completed for several days.

If Clippard makes Cleveland’s 40-man roster, he would receive a $2.5 million salary while in the majors.

Clipppard went 4-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 73 games for the Blue Jays in 2018. Over 12 major-league seasons, he’s 52-46 with a 3.16 ERA and 68 saves for eight clubs. He’s also appeared in 14 postseason games, three in the 2015 World Series with the Mets.

The Indians have two massive holes to fill in their bullpen following the departures of career saves leader Cody Allen and Andrew Miller as free agents.

The three-time defending AL Central champions have 11 other non-roster invitee pitchers in camp.

