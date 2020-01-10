CLEVELAND (AP) — As they wait to share salary figures with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, the Cleveland Indians avoided arbitration with outfielder Tyler Naquin and right-hander Nick Wittgren on Friday.

Naquin, who was having a solid season before tearing a knee ligament in August, agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.45 million, up from $574,800. The 28-year-old batted .288 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs in 89 games before he got hurt when he collided into the outfield wall trying to make a catch in Tampa.

Nick Wittgren agreed to a $1,125,000 deal, a raise from last year’s major league salary of $564,300. He began last season at Triple-A Columbus before joining the Indians and becoming a valuable piece of their bullpen. Wittgren went 5-1 with four saves and a 2.81 ERA in 55 games.

Lindor, who has been the subject of trade rumors for months, right-hander Mike Clevinger and newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields are Cleveland’s other arbitration-eligible players.

On Wednesday, team president Chris Antonetti said he was confident Lindor would be in Cleveland’s opening day lineup. The lndians have to consider moving Lindor in a trade before he leaves them as a free agent after the 2021 season.

