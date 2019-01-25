CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have re-signed free-agent reliever Oliver Perez for next season.
Perez appeared in 51 games last season for the Indians, who signed the left-hander in June and added him to one of baseball’s best bullpens. Cleveland now needs Perez more than ever after losing closer Cody Allen and elite lefty Andrew Miller as free agents this winter.
Perez’s deal includes a vesting option for 2020.
The 37-year-old Perez went 1-1 with a 1.39 ERA for the three-time defending AL Central champions in 2018. He recorded 15 holds and provided scoreless relief in 46 appearances.
Perez spent the first two months of last season in the New York Yankees’ organization before he was granted his release and signed by Cleveland. He has also pitched for San Diego, Pittsburgh, the Mets, Seattle, Arizona, Houston and Washington.
Perez was originally signed by the Padres in 1999.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports