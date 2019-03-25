ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland is not sure whether Jose Ramirez will play in Thursday’s opener at Minnesota.

The All-Star third baseman took ground balls on Monday at the Indians’ spring training complex in Arizona, a day after he fouled a pitch off the area below his left knee and left the field in a cart. The Indians said he will rejoin the team for a workout on Wednesday.

Manager Terry Francona says Ramirez taking the field is “a pretty good indicator he’s doing all right.”

Ramirez had 39 home runs and 105 RBIs last season, finishing third in AL MVP voting for the second straight year.

___

