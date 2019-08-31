ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland Indians left fielder Tyler Naquin has a torn ACL in his right knee, the second major injury the team has suffered in a week as it makes a push for the playoffs.

Naquin was carted off the field after crashing into the wall while taking away a potential two-run homer from Joey Wendle in Friday night’s 4-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old Naquin was unable to put any weight on his leg. He was down on the ground, grimacing in pain, before being taken off the field in a cart.

Naquin ranks second in the AL with 11 assists. He is batting .288 in 89 games this season. He missed 22 games with a strained calf and underwent hip surgery last year.

Naquin was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

The Indians lost third baseman José Ramírez when he broke his hand last weekend. He had surgery Monday. The team estimates Ramírez could be back as early as Oct. 1, when the AL playoffs open.

The Indians trail first-place Minnesota by 4½ games in the AL Central but have a one-half game lead in the wild-card race.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports