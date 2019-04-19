CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor says he is ready to make his season debut.

Lindor sat out Cleveland’s first 18 games with a sprained ankle he sustained during spring training in Arizona while recovering from an offseason calf injury. He posted a reflective story about his career on The Players’ Tribune, describing Friday how much he’s missed playing.

Lindor said he’s “ready to roll. Ready to help this team win it all. I am going to cherish every single second I am able to play this game. I will not take anything for granted — not any pitch, ground ball, hit . nothing.”

The 25-year-old will meet with the medical staff once more before he is activated. Lindor likely will be in Cleveland’ lineup this weekend against Atlanta.

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Lindor made three rehab appearances this week for Triple-A Columbus, batting .417 with two home runs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports