CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session as the Cleveland right-hander continues his comeback from a broken forearm.

Kluber threw off the mound for the second time Sunday since being struck on the right arm by a line drive on May 1 against Miami.

Manager Terry Francona said the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to throw off the mound again Wednesday.

Kluber has thrown breaking pitches off flat ground, but has gone with only fastballs in the bullpen. Francona said Kluber will begin throwing breaking pitches off the mound in upcoming sessions.

The Indians have climbed back in the AL Central race without Kluber and right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in June.

Carrasco has been throwing in the bullpen, but told reporters earlier this month he doesn’t know if he’ll pitch again this season.

