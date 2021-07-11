CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals began their All-Star break a little earlier than expected.

Their Sunday afternoon game was postponed 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at Progressive Field because of inclement weather.

It will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Sept. 20 in Cleveland.

“Our training room is pretty full this morning, so any way we can get a little more time off is good,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “This is a well-deserved break and these guys have earned it.”

The Indians won the first three games of the series, the first two on game-ending homers in the ninth inning by Franmil Reyes and Bobby Bradley. Cleveland had lost a season-high nine straight before Kansas City arrived in town and is 45-42.

Third baseman José Ramírez and right-hander Shane Bieber will represent the Indians at the All-Star Game, which takes place Tuesday at Colorado’s Coors Field.

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Bieber was the MVP of the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland, but will not play after being shut down with a shoulder injury last month.

Royals catcher Salvador Pérez and second baseman Whit Merrifield also were chosen for the game. Pérez is in the field for the Home Run Derby on Monday, provided his back tightness subsides.

“If he can do it, he will — and he said his back feels much better than it did last night,” Matheny said. “Salvy has been as durable as anyone in the game and taking part of both events is something he wants to do, so I expect him to be there.”

Kansas City heads into the break having lost six of seven and is last in the AL Central at 36-53. The Royals have lost eight in a row to Cleveland for the first time since 2016.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: 1B Carlos Santana (left wrist soreness) was not in the lineup Sunday. Santana was hurt in the first inning Saturday when he collided with Cleveland’s César Hernández while the latter was running to first.

Indians: OF Eddie Rosario (right abdominal strain) will miss several weeks, according to team president Chris Antonetti. Rosario was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 6 and will spend the next 7 to 10 days undergoing treatment.

UP NEXT

Royals: Host Baltimore in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Indians: Visit Oakland for the opener of a three-game series Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports