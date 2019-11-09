BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Al Durham scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half as Indiana pulled away from pesky Portland State for an 85-74 win on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (2-0) led throughout, but the Vikings (1-1) closed to 58-53 with 11:41 remaining. Durham then scored five points in a 6-0 run as the Big Ten hosts gradually increased their advantage on the Big Sky visitors in the final 10 minutes.

Durham finished 7-of-11 from the field. Indiana made 50 percent of its field goal attempts (30 of 60) while Portland State hit 41.2 percent (21 of 51).

Justin Smith scored 16 points for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Race Thompson also had 10 points.

Holland Woods led the Vikings with 27 points. Matt Hauser added 21.

Portland State hung around for much of the first half despite being out rebounded 25-12 and making just 9 of 27 shots. Indiana surged late for a 43-33 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Portland State: The up-tempo Vikings took a lot of out-of-control shots but made the game interesting against a Power Five school. This road trip provided growing pains for a program that was 16-16 last season and is trying to improve with a roster bolstered by five transfers.

Indiana: As style points go, Justin Smith threw down four crowd-pleasing dunks, but the Hoosiers were sloppy on defense and allowed this game to be closer than it should have been for 30 minutes. The defense will need to be better against stronger foes.

UP NEXT

Portland State: Visits Hawaii on Friday.

Indiana: Hosts North Alabama on Tuesday.