Minnesota Lynx (9-16, 6-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-20, 2-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its three-game home slide with a victory against Minnesota.

The Fever are 3-10 on their home court. Indiana is the Eastern leader with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Emily Engstler averaging 2.6.

The Lynx are 3-8 in road games. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 84-80 on June 12, with NaLyssa Smith scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Fever. Smith is averaging 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Sylvia Fowles is averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Lynx. Rachel Banham is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 92.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.