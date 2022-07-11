Connecticut Sun (14-8, 8-5 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-19, 2-12 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its six-game slide when the Fever play Connecticut.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 2-12. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA shooting 34.9% from deep, led by Destanni Henderson shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 8-5. Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sun won 88-69 in the last matchup on June 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19 points and four assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Advertising

DeWanna Bonner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.