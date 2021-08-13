LONDON (AP) — India was reduced to 346-7 by lunch on Day 2 of the second test against England after losing two wickets, including overnight century-maker KL Rahul, in the opening seven balls of the first session at Lord’s on Friday.

It was England’s morning at the home of cricket, taking four wickets for 70 runs after India resumed on 276-3.

Rahul was out off the second ball of the morning, for 129, when he drove a loose shot straight to cover off Ollie Robinson.

Ajinkya Rahane failed to add to his overnight score of 1 and departed to the first ball he faced, edging Jimmy Anderson to Joe Root at first slip.

That reduced India to 282-5 and after Rishabh Pant entertained the crowd with some typically flashy shots — off one of them, he ran down the track and flat-batted paceman Mark Wood through extra cover for four — he swatted at the same bowler and under-edged behind for 37 off 58 balls.

And Mohammed Shami went in the next over without scoring, picking out Rory Burns in the leg side off Moeen Ali.

Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 31 and Ishant Sharma was alongside him on 0 not out.

