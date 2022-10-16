MILAN (AP) — Lazio badly missed Ciro Immobile after the forward went off injured during a 0-0 draw against Udinese in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

Both sides were looking to move to within a point of Serie A leader Atalanta ahead of Napoli’s match against Bologna but failed to find the back of the net, although Udinese did hit the crossbar twice.

Free-scoring Napoli can move back to two points clear at the top of the Italian league with a win later. Defending champion AC Milan was also playing later, at lowly Hellas Verona.

Both Udinese and Lazio were in form heading into the match. Lazio had won its previous four Serie A matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding none, while Udinese had seen its run of six straight wins ended in a 2-2 draw against Atalanta last week.

Lazio’s chances of getting something from the match diminished when captain and top goalscorer Immobile limped off looking distraught and clutching his left thigh in the 29th minute.

Lazar Samardžić had already sent a shot crashing off the woodwork in the 13th minute and Udinese rattled the crossbar again with five minutes remaining through Gerard Deulofeu.

MARTÍNEZ IS BACK

After ending his goal drought against Barcelona midweek, Lautaro Martínez scored again to help Inter Milan beat Salernitana 2-0.

Martínez hadn’t scored for eight matches prior to the 3-3 draw at Barcelona that put Inter on the verge of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Inter forward netted again in the 14th minute on Sunday. Nicolò Barella had provided the assist and got himself on the scoresheet in the 58th minute to help secure the result that saw the Nerazzurri move up to seventh in the Serie A table.

Also, Spezia drew 2-2 against Cremonese in a relegation battle.

