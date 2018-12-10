Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons will perform at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 7.
ESPN and Interscope Records announced the performance Monday.
For the second consecutive season, the College Football Playoff will feature a Super Bowl-type halftime performance for the television audience. The school bands will still perform at halftime of the game in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Imagine Dragons will headline the halftime telecast and perform from Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. The bands’ song “Natural” was used by ESPN as the theme song for much of the network’s college football coverage and promotions. Imagine Dragons will perform several songs in the set.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Rod Jones, standout tight end on Huskies' 1984 Orange Bowl team, dies from suicide at age 54
- Doug Baldwin a game-time decision against Vikings, plus a surprise addition to Seahawks' injury report WATCH
- Days after groundbreaking, KeyArena could be getting a new contractor as renovation costs soar
- Legendary Mariners manager Lou Piniella falls one vote short of Baseball Hall of Fame
- Analysis: As Seahawks surge, where's the MVP buzz for Russell Wilson?
Last season, Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25