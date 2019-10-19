CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.

Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the 30 1/2-point underdog Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at midfield with 2:33 remaining. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25, setting up McCourt to attempt the winner. The junior’s kick was down the middle to give coach Lovie Smith the most significant victory of his four-year tenure in Champaign.

Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.

Illinois beat a ranked team for the first time since 2011 and knocked off a ranked Big Ten team for the first time since 2007, when it beat No. 1 Ohio State on the way to a Rose Bowl appearance.

NO. 3 CLEMSON 45, LOUISVILLE 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for 192 yards and a score and Clemson routed Louisville for its 22nd consecutive victory.

Darien Rencher and Chez Mellusi added rushing TDs for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who missed first-quarter chances to build a big lead when Lawrence’s passes were picked off twice near the goal line. The sophomore settled down to hit Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross with second-quarter touchdown passes for a 17-3 halftime lead.

Advertising

Lawrence’s 10-yard TD to Cornell Powell made it 31-3, and he finished 20 of 29 for 233 yards.

The Tigers also had six sacks and kept Louisville (4-3, 2-2) out of the end zone until Javian Hawkins’ late 3-yard run.

NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 52, WEST VIRGINIA 14

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) is unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners have won 20 of their last 21 games.

Oklahoma, which rolled up 562 yards of offense, has scored at least 34 points in 17 straight games, the second-longest such streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1980. The Sooners didn’t score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, though; they’ve now scored a touchdown in every quarter but two this season.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, who spent three seasons at Oklahoma as a backup to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray before transferring, completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards, including touchdowns of 38 and 7 yards to T.J. Simmons. Hurts, whose transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma led to Kendall’s transfer, completed 16 of 17 passes, with the incompletion a drop by freshman Drake Stoops.

Advertising

NO. 9 FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Trask threw a career-high four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter, to help Florida bounce back from its loss at LSU.

The Gators (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) slogged through a soggy field from Tropical Storm Nestor for much of the game. The rallied past a South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) team looking to take down a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week after its 20-17 double-overtime win at Georgia. Instead, it was Florida, off its 42-28 defeat at LSU, that kept making plays on the way to its best start since 2015.

In the final period, down 20-17, Trask faced fourth-and-3 on South Carolina’s 34 before scrambling from pressure to pick up the first down with a 9-yard pass to Kyle Pitts. Trask followed with the go-ahead 25-yard touchdown throw to Lamical Perine.

Florida’s defense came through down the stretch, too, after the Gators took the lead. Defensive end Zachary Carter sacked Ryan Hilinski, who fumbled as nose tackle Kyree Campbell recovered.

NO. 11 AUBURN 51, ARKANSAS 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bo Nix passed for three touchdowns and ran for another for Auburn.

Nix turned a close game into a blowout by throwing two TD passes in a 22-seconds in the third quarter. Before the quick scores, Arkansas had pulled within 17-3 on Connor Limpert’s 28-yard field goal.

Nix, a true freshman, hit Seth Williams down the right sideline on a 48-yard pass with 4:19 left in the third quarter, then after an Auburn interception, connected with Anthony Schwartz on a 15-yard scoring strike to give the Tigers (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) some breathing room.

Arkansas is 0-4 in the SEC and 2-5 overall.

NO. 23 IOWA 26, PURDUE 20

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mekhi Sargent scored on a 14-yard run with 2:16 left and Iowa held off Purdue to snap a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Goodson scored his first career touchdown from a yard out and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten). They also broke a two-game skid against Purdue (2-5, 1-3).

David Bell caught 13 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown for Purdue.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25