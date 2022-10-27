Ilijah Paul scored the game winner in the 90th minute as the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team avoided a road upset vs. California, winning 2-1 on Thursday night.

Nick Scardina scored first for the Huskies (13-0-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12) in the 32nd minute. Cal (3-7-5, 1-5-2) answered in the 35th with a goal from Fahmi Ibrahim.

UW’s 15-match unbeaten streak matches a program record to start a season which was set in 2013 when the Huskies started 11-0-4.

Washington has a key road game Sunday against No. 5 Stanford. The 4 p.m. game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Women’s soccer

• Hallie Bergford scored in the first half as Seattle U (10-5-3, 7-1-2 WAC) tied 1-1 with visiting Utah Tech (10-5-2, 6-2-2-).

• Kelsey Branson scored just before halftime, but Washington (9-5-3, 3-5-1 Pac-12) couldn’t score the road upset against No. 18 USC (10-2-3, 6-1-2), falling 2-1.

• Moira McKay scored the game winner in the 73rd minute to lead Seattle Pacific (10-5-2, 8-4-2) to a 3-2 road win at Central Washington (3-10-4, 2-8-2).

• Washington State (8-5-4, 2-4-3 Pac-12) lost 1-0 at No. 1 UCLA (15-1-0, 7-1-0). The Cougars have not won in their last six matches

Volleyball

• Arianna Bilby had 12 kills as Seattle U (4-13, 0-9 WAC) lost its 11th consecutive match, falling on the road 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 to Abilene Christian (7-15, 4-6).

• Sydney Perry had 11 kills and three aces as Seattle Pacific (10-12, 8-6 GNAC) beat Saint Martin’s (12-11, 2-11) in Lacey 14-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.