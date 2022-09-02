Ilijah Paul scored his first career hat trick as the Washington men’s soccer team took care of Utah Valley on Friday night at Husky Soccer Stadium with a nonconference 4-1 win.

The Huskies, ranked eighth or second in the two major soccer rankings, improved to 3-0.

All the scoring came in the second half as Paul gave the UW a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes. Gio Miglietti scored for UW before Paul added his final goal to go up 4-0.

The Huskies, who have only played at home so far this season, had a 14-5 advantage on shots vs. the Wolverines (1-1-1).

More Soccer

• Camron Miller scored first for the Seattle U men (1-1), but they lost at Louisville 2-1.

Football

• Jaedyn Prewitt was 34 of 47 passing for 404 yards and a score, but Whitworth lost its season opener to Carnegie Mellon 35-17 in Pittsburgh.

Advertising

Volleyball

• Seattle U (0-2) lost its first two matches at the Fresno State Invitational, falling to the host team 3-0 and to San Francisco 3-2. Arianna Bilby had 26 kills over the two matches for the Redhawks.

• Seattle Pacific (2-5) split its matches at the Cal State L.A. Invitational, beating Biola 3-2 and losing to 3-0 to host Cal State Los Angeles. Sarah Brachvogel had 23 kills over two matches.

• Washington State improved to 5-1 with a pair of wins at its Cougar Challenge. The Cougars beat Belmont 3-1 and Cal State Bakersfield 3-1. Laura Jansen had 27 kills over the two matches.

Minors

• Mason McCoy was 2 for 5 with a grand slam and five RBI as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Sacramento RiverCats 6-3. Josh Morgan was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks for Tacoma

• Dariel Gomez was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, but the visiting Everett AquaSox lost to Eugene Emeralds 6-5.