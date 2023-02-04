BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal and set up two others to help Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday in the English Premier League.

The Nigeria forward’s first-half pluck allowed Leicester to snap a five-game winless run in league play. It was Villa’s first loss in its past five league matches.

Iheanacho stole the ball from defender Boubacar Kamara and passed to James Maddison, who slotted home to equalize shortly after Ollie Watkins’ ninth-minute goal at Villa Park.

Villa went ahead on Harry Souttar’s own goal in the 32nd then Iheanacho made it 2-2 by heading in a cross from Harvey Barnes in the 41st.

Iheanacho fed new arrival Tete, who rounded goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and put Leicester ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Dennis Praet made it 4-2 in the 79th for Brendan Rodgers’ team, which hosts Tottenham next Saturday.

Villa plays at Manchester City next Sunday.

