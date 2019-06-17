LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired Lisa Johnson away from Idaho to be the Cornhuskers’ new women’s golf coach.

Athletic director Bill Moos announced Monday that Johnson would take over for Robin Krapfl, who resigned last month after 32 seasons.

Johnson was head coach at Idaho from 2007-19 and will be only the fourth coach in the Nebraska program’s 45-year history.

Idaho won 2016 and 2018 Big Sky Conference titles, and Johnson has led the Vandals to three NCAA regionals since 2010. Her teams also finished second in the conference five times.