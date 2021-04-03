POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Vander Waal passed for 398 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Christian Fredrickson in the fourth quarter, and Idaho State held on to beat Idaho 24-22 on Saturday night.

Vander Waal was 21-of-35 passing with two interceptions. Tanner Conner had nine receptions for 208 yards for Idaho State (3-2, 3-2 Big Sky Conference).

Malakai Rango capped a 10-play, 94-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and then a nine-play, 89-yard drive culminating with Hunter Raiden’s 17-yard TD scamper gave the Bengals a 14-0 lead with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

Idaho (2-2, 2-2), ranked No. 24 in the STATS FCS poll, scored 15 consecutive points — including three field goals by Cade Coffey — to take its first lead late in the third quarter. Kevin Ryan made a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth and, after the Vandals went three-and-out, Idaho State went 92 yards to make it 24-15 on Fredrickson’s TD with 8:32 left.

Nikhil Nayar connected with Hayden Hatten on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-22 with 2:48 to go. After an Idaho State punt, the Vandals had one last chance from their own 42 with 52 seconds left but Oshea Trujillo broke up a pass intended for Roshaun Johnson on fourth-and-11 to seal it.

Trujillo finished with nine tackles, a sack, and five passes defended for Idaho State.

Nayar finished 11-of-34 passing for 130 yards and added a 6-yard rushing touchdown for Idaho.