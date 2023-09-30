CHENEY — Anthony Woods ran for 183 yards and five touchdowns, Nick Romano ran for 129 yards and Idaho pounded out a 44-36 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

The Vandals (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches’ poll, trailed 28-21 midway through the third quarter before scoring 23 straight points to take a 44-28 lead on Woods’ 60-yard run.

Eastern Washington (2-3, 1-1), ranked 19th, chewed up almost half of the third quarter before taking the lead on Jared Taylor’s 4-yard run. But the Vandals got a long kickoff return leading to Woods tying the game on a 4-yard run.

The Eagles came up empty on fourth down on their 34, allowing Idaho to take the lead with a field goal at 4:26 of the third quarter. EWU scored the last touchdown, a 17-yard Taylor run with 6:37 to play, but Idaho ran out the clock with a 14-play drive that ended on the Eagles’ 12.

Eastern Washington used two backup quarterbacks after starter Kekoa Visperas didn’t dress for the game because of an unspecified injury. Taylor was 10 of 23 for 92 yards with a touchdown and ran for 121 yards and two scores on 21 keepers. Michael Wortham was 3 of 5 for 34 yards and ran for 54, throwing for a score and running for another.

CENTRAL WASH. 55, AT WESTERN N. MEXICO 17

Tyler Flanagan rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats (3-2, 3-0 LSC) overwhelmed the Mustangs (1-4, 0-3 LSC). JJ Lemming passed for 146 yards and two TDs for Central.

AT WHITWORTH 42, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 13

Thor Stepina made his Lute debut in style, racking up 147 receiving yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough inside the Pine Bowl as Whitworth (3-0, 1-0 Northwest Conference) secured a victory over Pacific Lutheran (1-3, 0-1 NWC). Lutes quarterback Darius Chaffin finished with 221 yards passing and 42 yards rushing, throwing for a touchdown and running for another.

For Whitworth, Austin Ewing passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. Solomon Hines and Luis Salgado each ran for a touchdown, and Evan Liggett had 83 yards receiving and a TD.

AT PACIFIC (ORE.) 28, PUGET SOUND 14

Brody Bantolina rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns as Pacific (1-2, 1-0 NWC) downed Puget Sound (1-2, 0-1). Mason Binning passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Loggers but was also intercepted three times. Izaiah Jerenz had seven catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.