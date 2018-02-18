PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — After a one-day break, Olympic figure skating resumes with the ice dancing short program.
A strong performance from Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir helped Canada win gold in the team competition, but Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani could provide serious competition.
Medals are up for grabs in just three events Monday: men’s 500-meter speedskating, men’s large hill team ski jumping, and men’s two-man bobsled.
In the women’s hockey semifinals, the Americans play Finland, while defending champion Canada faces Russia.
___
More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org