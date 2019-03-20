MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi’s standoff with Inter Milan appears set to end amid reports that he will return to training with the club on Thursday.

The Argentine forward has not been on the field in more than a month, since being stripped off his captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations. The 26-year-old Icardi has said he has a knee injury, although the club has said that tests did not reveal any particular problem.

A meeting between Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta and Paolo Nicoletti, Icardi’s lawyer, on Wednesday apparently resolved the differences.

After the meeting, Icardi made three Instagram posts featuring black-and-white photos of him wearing Inter’s shirt and the captain’s armband.

With 29 goals, Icardi was the joint top scorer in Serie A last season, sharing the honor with Ciro Immobile of Lazio. He has nine goals in 20 Serie A appearances this season.

Icardi’s next chance to play will come against Lazio on March 31 at the San Siro.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports