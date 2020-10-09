MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović has recovered from the coronavirus and was available for the derby against Inter Milan, AC Milan said on Friday.

Ibrahimović tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested negative to two consecutive swabs,” the Rossoneri said in a statement. “The City of Milan Health Authorities have terminated his quarantine.”

Milan plays Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Oct. 17, in their first match after the international break.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimović scored three goals in Milan’s first two matches this season, in the Europa League and Serie A.

