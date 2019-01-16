Midfielder Ian Harkes, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, has left D.C. United to sign a two-year contract with Dundee United of Scotland’s second-tier League Championship.
The 23-year-old won the 2016 Hermann Trophy as the top U.S. college player while at Wake Forest and spent the last two seasons with D.C. in Major League Soccer. He scored two goals with two assists.
D.C. declined his 2019 option.
Ian Harke’s grandfather was born near Dundee United’s Tannadice Park. Dundee United announced the deal Wednesday.
