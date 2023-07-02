Dustin Echols of Monroe was injured in an end-over-end flip in his Bucket List Racing in Sunday’s Indiana Governor’s Cup in Madison on the Ohio River. The remainder of the H1 Unlimited Racing Series event was canceled following the accident and the race winner was declared to be J. Michael Kelly of Bonney Lake, the driver of Beacon Electric.

Echols was taken to a hospital for an evaluation but was not seriously injured. Just last weekend in Guntersville, Alabama, Echols made headlines when he drove his boat to a qualifying run that was one of the fastest in the sport’s history.

Kelly’s victory was determined by the points he had collected in preliminary heat racing during the weekend. He was second in one of his heats Saturday and was the winner of the first two preliminary heats Sunday. Finishing second in points was Jamie Nilsen of Gig Harbor, the driver of Legend Yacht Transport, and third place went to Echols.

With Nilsen now leading Kelly in the national points race by only one point, (2,315-2,314) the race boats will now head to the Tri-Cities for the Columbia Cup July 28-30, and then will compete in the APBA Gold Cup in Seattle from Aug. 4-6.

Rowing

• Washington’s men’s coxed four fell to a crew from Oxford Brookes University on Sunday in the final of The Prince Albert Challenge Cup on the final day of the 176th Henley Royal Regatta in Henley-on-Thames, England.

Two UW alumni rowed in winning crews as Jacob Dawson (2016) won The Grand Challenge Cup as part of an Oxford Brookes and Leander Club eight, and Evan Olson (2019) was part of an Oxford Brookes eight that won The Ladies’ Challenge Plate.

Advertising

In The Prince Albert Challenge Cup final, the first race of the Sunday schedule on the Thames, the Huskies took the early lead.

However, in the homestretch, the defending champions from nearby Oxford rallied to earn the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Rugby

The Seattle Seawolves saw their season come to an end in a 32-10 loss to the host San Diego Legion in the Major League Rugby Western Conference final.

The Legion will face the New England Free Jacks for the title at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., at noon Saturday.

Minors

• Brian O’Keefe provided all of Tacoma’s runs with a two-run homer in a 7-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees.

• Jimmy Joyce struck out 10 in five scoreless innings as the Everett AquaSox shut out the visiting Eugene Emerald 5-0. Everett’s Victor Labrada had three hits.