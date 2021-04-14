VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Nyjah Huston and teenager Brighton Zeuner head the 2021 USA Skateboarding National Team announced Wednesday.

A total of 22 skaters in men’s and women’s park and street were chosen based on performance in international and national championship events during the Olympic qualifying process that began in 2019.

The Olympic team will be named in July following the conclusion of the qualification process. Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, which were postponed to this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Huston, 26, of Laguna Beach, California, is considered the gold medal favorite in men’s street.

“Really hyped and honored to be part of the team; can’t wait to be there representing the USA and shoutout to the Olympics for finally getting us skateboarders in there. We deserve it,” Huston said during an online announcement of the team.

Rounding out the U.S. men’s street team are Dashawn Jordan of Chandler, Arizona; Jake Ilardi of Osprey, Florida; Jamie Foy of Deerfield Beach, Florida; Louie Lopez of Hawthorne, California; and Maurio McCoy of Reading, Pennsylvania.

The men’s park team includes Alex Sorgente of Lake Worth, Florida; Cory Juneau of San Diego; Heimana Reynolds of Honolulu; Jagger Eaton of Mesa, Arizona; Tom Schaar of Malibu, California; and Tristan Rennie of Rialto, California.

Zeuner, 16, of Encinitas, California, is considered a medal favorite in women’s park. The rest of the U.S. team in that discipline are Arianna Carmona of Buena Park, California; Bryce Wettstein of Encinitas; Jordan Santana of Houston; Jordyn Barratt of Haleiwa, Hawaii, and Minna Stess of Petaluma, California.

The women’s street team includes Alana Smith of Mesa, Arizona; Alexis Sablone of Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Mariah Duran of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Samarria Brevard of Riverside, California.

Olympic qualifying, which was paused in 2020, resumes in May.