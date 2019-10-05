MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Peyton Huslig threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns and Missouri State earned its first win in almost a year beating Western Illinois 37-31 in triple overtime on Saturday.

The Bears (1-3, 1-0 Missouri Valley) hadn’t won since Oct. 13, 2018 when they beat Indiana State 29-26. The following week, Western Illinois beat the Bears 31-14 which started their eight-game skid.

Kendall Stewart’s 22-yard touchdown run — half of it tip-toeing down the sideline — put Missouri State ahead 37-31. The 2-point conversion failed. Western Illinois (0-5, 0-1) turned it over on downs to end the game.

Max Norris’ 1-yard TD run for the Leathernecks with 65 seconds to play in regulation tied it at 21. Norris finished with two rushing scores.

The Leathernecks own a seven-game losing streak and haven’t won since Nov. 3 last year when they beat Southern Illinois 34-31.