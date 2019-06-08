The Husky women tied for 17th at the NCAA Diviaion I track and field championships Saturday in Austin, Texas.

The Huskies scored 14 points, which tied for the fourth-best finish in school history. The final points came from Darhian, who took seventh in the 400 hurdles at 57.76 seconds, earning All-American status.

Hannah Rusnak came one place from adding to the point total as she took ninth in the heptathlon, breaking her school record with 5,779 points to become a second-team All-American.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves, the defending Major League Rugby champions, will open the playoffs Sunday at the Starfire complex in Tukwila. The Seawolves (11-4-1) will face Toronto (11-5-0) at 6 p.m. The game is on CBSSN.

Basketball

• Garfield’s Pierre Crockrell Jr. announced on Twitter that he committed to the University of the Pacific. The three-star point guard will play for Damon Stoudamire at the West Coast Conference school.

Ultimate

• A team from Roosevelt High School won the Girls Division at the National Invite tournament in Rockford, Ill. The top-ranked Roughriders beat Lone Peak, Utah, in the final 10-9.