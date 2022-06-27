Washington extended the leadership of its track and field and cross country programs through 2029, the university announced Monday.

Maurica Powell, the director of track and field and cross country, and Andy Powell, the head coach, recently finished their fourth seasons at UW.

Of the six NCAA championship meets in 2021-22 (men’s and women’s cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor), the Huskies had top-25 finishes in five of the six. The men’s outdoor program had its best finish (12th) at the championships since 1979.

Soccer

• OL Reign announced that they have transferred forward Zsani Kaján to ACF Fiorentina of the Women’s Serie A league, which involved an agreed upon transfer fee. Per league and club policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

Kaján joined OL Reign as the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NWSL draft. The Hungarian international and rookie out of St. John’s University did not make an appearance for the Reign this season.

Swimming

• Washington State’s women’s swimming earned CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades after posting a 3.58 GPA in the Spring, 2022 semester.