The Washington baseball team erased a four-run deficit and later scored four runs in the ninth inning to defeat host Santa Clara 10-7 Monday.

Will Simpson homered for the Huskies (2-2) and Michael Snyder went 3 for 6 with three RBI.

Softball

• No. 12 Washington (9-2) had its six-game winning streak end, falling 3-2 at McNeese State (8-2) in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Madison Huskey hit a two-run homer for the Huskies.

Players of week

• Washington’s Keyon Menifield was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for men’s basketball.

• Washington State outfielder Jonah Advincula was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for baseball.

Gymnastics

• Host Washington (4-8, 0-5 Pac-12) lost to Stanford, 197.075 to 196.625. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm had a season-high all-around score of 39.425 for the Huskies.

Hockey

• Gracyn Sawchyn had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds blanked the host Victoria Royals 7-0. Thomas Milic made 26 saves for the T-birds (42-9-1-1), the first-place team in the WHL Western Conference.

Golf

• Washington’s Robert Galligan finished with a 1-under 71, good for a tie for 12th, after the first round at The Prestige men’s event at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. Jaden Cantafio fired an even-par 71 on a different course to lead Washington State.

• Lily McCauley was tied for 33rd after carding a 4-over 148 to lead the Washington State women at The Show at Spanish Trail Country Club in Olympia.

Track and field

• Kayla Tassara of Seattle Pacific cleared 11 feet, 9 inches to take second place in the pole vault at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Spokane.