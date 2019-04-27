Nick Kahle delivered a walkoff sacrifice fly to score Roman Bramasco as the Washington baseball team beat Arizona State 10-9 in 12 innings Saturday at Husky Ballpark. The Huskies (20-17, 7-10 Pac-12) clinched the series over the Sun Devils (31-10, 12-8).

Kahle drove in three runs while Bramasco went 4 for 6 and scored three runs.

Leo Nierenberg (3-1) earned the win, throwing three innings of relief, with six strikeouts and only allowing one run.

Reign game postponed

Reign FC’s game Saturday night at the Chicago Red Stars was postponed by inclement weather and will be played Sunday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Baseball

Seattle University lost 15-7 at Texas Rio Grande Valley (27-14, 13-4 Western Athletic). The Redhawks (9-32, 4-13) got two hits each from Kyle Sherick, Connor O’Brien and Max Werner. Justin Mazzone drove in two runs.

• Washington State (8-30-1, 1-15-1 Pac-12) dropped a 16-inning, 4-3 contest to Oregon State (30-10-1, 16-4) in Corvallis. The 16-inning contest was the second longest (innings) played in school history, trailing only a 1917 contest against Washington that went 17 innings.

• Host Gonzaga (22-17, 14-6 West Coast) had 20 hits, including four homers, in a 14-3 rout of San Francisco (24-19, 12-8). Troy Johnston hit two homers.

Football

Eastern Washington senior receiver Jayson Williams scored two touchdowns as the Red edged the White 20-14 in a spirited Red-White Game at Roos Field in Cheney.

Rowing

All four Seattle Pacific women’s entries earned grand finals berths and three of those crews were victorious in heat races at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association (WIRA) Championships on Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.

Track and field

Grace Bley of Seattle Pacific won two events and ran on the winning 4×400 relay at the Ralph Vernacchia Invitational in Bellingham. Bley won the 100 (12.30) and 200 (24.70). Peace Igbonagwam won the long jump (18-1).