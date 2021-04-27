MATTHEWS, N.C. — Scoring a goal a minute into the match, the Washington women’s soccer team got off to fast start in the NCAA tournament in a 3-0 victory Tuesday over Liberty.

Ameera Hussen scored 1:07 into the match.

The Huskies (10-3-3) advance to meet Saint Louis (15-1), which had a first-round bye. That match is Friday at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Against Liberty (7-6-5), Karlee Stueckle and Olivia Van der Jagt also had goals, both coming off long passes. Mary Johnston assisted on Stueckle’s goal, while Kaylene Pang had the assist on Van der Jagt’s score.

Olivia Sekany and Caeley Goldstein combined to shut out the Flames.

GOLF

• The Washington men’s team had its best round of the Pac-12 Championships and sits in sixth place after 54 holes. The Huskies shot a 7-under 353 at the Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California, and trail leader Arizona by 23 strokes overall with 18 more holes to play. Washington State is 10th, 46 shots behind Arizona. Jan Schneider of the Huskies is tied for fifth at 8 under after a 68, his best score of the week. Nicklaus Chiam of WSU is tied for ninth at 6 under.

BASEBALL

• Mason Marenco had a double, two singles and drove in three runs as Gonzaga (27-13) was a 7-5 winner at home against Washington State (19-16).

WHL

• Two goals in the first six minutes of the third period stood up for Everett (14-3) as the Silvertips scored a 3-2 road victory over Portland (8-6-3). Cole Fonstad scored the winner and had an assist on the short-handed goal that tied the score for Everett.

• The WHL announced the Tri-City Americans have been cleared to resume team activities after all individuals within the team tested negative for COVID-19. The Americans are scheduled to play Wednesday night at Spokane. The team’s five postponed games will not be rescheduled.