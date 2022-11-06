The Washington Huskies, who dropped out of The Associated Press media poll Oct. 9 after a loss at Arizona State, resurfaced at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday.

Washington will visit sixth-ranked Oregon on Saturday.

The Ducks are ranked highest among five Pac-12 teams in the poll. USC is ranked eighth, UCLA is No. 9 and Utah is No. 13.

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1, with Texas Christian rising to fourth and Alabama dropping to No. 10.

Georgia, which beat No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday, received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel.

No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan is third and TCU jumped three places to its highest ranking since 2017.

Tennessee’s road loss to the defending national champions dropped it to No. 5.

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama and Clemson each lost on the same day and both tumbled in the rankings. Alabama lost to Louisiana State by a point in overtime and dropped to No. 10 — its worst ranking since 2015.

LSU jumped eight spots to No. 7, the Tigers’ best ranking since they started No. 6 in 2020.

Clemson fell seven spots to a season-low 12th after losing to Notre Dame. Last season, the Tigers fell all the way out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

Notre Dame returned to the poll at No. 20.

Alabama is in the top 10 for the 120th consecutive poll, the second-longest such streak in the history of the AP poll (behind Miami from 1985 to 1993).

The Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference are tied for the most teams in the Top 25 with five. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten have four ranked teams apiece, and the Big 12 has three.

In the coaches poll, UW is 23rd and Oregon is sixth.