USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year.

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.

DeBoer had a superb first season after leaving Fresno State to take over the No. 10 Huskies, leading them to 10 wins after they went 4-8 last season. Washington will play No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl after missing the postseason the past two seasons.

Williams thrived with the Trojans after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. He became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.

Phillips anchored a defense that helped Utah win the Pac-12 championship for the second straight season and earn a second straight spot in the Rose Bowl.

First team Huskies were guard Jaxson Kirkland, receiver Rome Odunze and defensive end Jeremiah Martin.

Cougar linebacker Daiyan Henley was also a first-team selection.

Second-team Huskies were quarterback Michael Penix Jr, guard Henry Bainivalu and linebacker Bralen Trice.

SPU women, men both prevail

Led by Schuyler Berry’s 13 points, Seattle Pacific (4-3) hauled down 53 rebounds — 29 at the offensive end — in a 65-44 romp past Lincoln of California (1-4) in a nonconference women’s basketball game in Brougham Pavilion.

Natalie Hoff added 10 points for the Falcons. Maya Hoff had12 rebounds.

Later on the same court, the SPU men rolled past Evergreen State College 99-54 in a nonconference game.

Five Falcons (6-3) scored in double figures against the Geoducks (0-5). Casson Rouse led the group with 14 points. Shaw Anderson and Clayton Whitman each had 13 points.