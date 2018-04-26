Washington came up just short in its opening Pac-12 championship match in beach volleyball against third-seeded and 12th-ranked California. The final score was 4-1.
The Huskies drop into the contender’s bracket at the beach championships, hosted by Stanford.
Washington (12-12) will next face Utah at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Tennis
• The Washington men’s tennis team was eliminated from the Pac-12 championships in Ojai, Calif., with a 4-2 loss to No. 4 Stanford.
• The No. 43 Washington women’s tennis team ended its run in the Pac-12 championships after a 4-0 loss to No. 1-seed Stanford.
Golf
The 9th Washington State Golf Association Champion of Champions concluded play at The Home Course in DuPont. Jon McCaslin of Olympia won the men’s title, Sarah Lawrence of Duvall won the women’s, Tom Brandes of Bellevue won the senior men’s and Leslie Folsom of Tukwila won the senior women’s.
