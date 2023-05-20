Washington had its senior day spoiled on Saturday, falling 16-11 to California at Husky Ballpark to close the regular season.

Starter Jared Engman received a no decision, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings. Case Matter took the loss against Cal (24-26, 12-18 Pac-12), allowing six runs in relief.

Sam DeCarlo hit two home runs for the Huskies (33-16, 17-12). Coby Morales went 3 for 5 with three RBI and extended his reached-base streak to 29 games. Morales and Michael Snyder each homered.

Despite the series loss to Cal, Washington will be the No. 3 seed for the Pac-12 tournament after its highest regular-season finish since taking third in 2018, the year the Huskies reached the College World Series.

The Huskies enter the tournament at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz., having won 12 of their last 15 and will be the top seed in Pool C, taking on No. 7 seed UCLA on Wednesday and No. 4 seed USC on Thursday.

Washington State finished 10th in the league standings and did not qualify for the tournament. Stanford is the top seed, and Oregon State is second.

Seattle U seeded fourth

Seattle University lost 6-3 to Abilene Christian at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue and will be seeded fourth for the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament in Mesa, Arizona.

Seattle U (21-30, 17-13) plays third-seeded Utah Valley (31-22, 16-12) on Wednesday at Hohokam Stadium.

Seawolves triumph

The Seattle Seawolves routed the Chicago Hounds 35-13 in Major League Rugby action at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.

The Seawolves (10-2-0) are second in the Western Conference while the Hounds (1-11-0) are last.

The Seawolves play next Saturday at Old Glory DC in Leesburg, Va.

Baseball

• Host Washington State (29-23,10-19 Pac-12) lost 15-5 to third-ranked Stanford (37-14, 23-7) at Bailey-Brayton Field to end the regular season. Elijah Hainline had three hits, including his team-leading 12th home run of the season, for the Cougars. Sam Brown delivered a two-run single to push his season RBI total to 58, and Nate Swarts homered.

Minors

• Brian O’Keefe went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the host Albuquerque Isotopes 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader. Mason McCoy homered for the Rainiers. In the first game, Albuquerque won 6-1.

• Top catching prospect Harry Ford hit a grand slam, but the host Everett AquaSox lost 13-5 to the Spokane Indians.

Golf

• Washington State men’s golf juniors Preston Bebich (73) and Jaden Cantafio (71) each concluded the second round of the inaugural National Golf Invitational in Maricopa, Ariz., in a tie for 11th as each carded a 2-under 142 through 36 holes of play. WSU shot a 10-over 298 and was in ninth place with a score of 5-over 581.