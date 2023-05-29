In its first season under coach Jason Kelly, Washington has received a bid to the NCAA baseball tournament as the Huskies were selected to the Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

Joining UW in the regional will be host Oklahoma State as well as Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts.

The third-seeded Huskies will begin the regional against second-seeded Dallas Baptist on Friday at 10 a.m. It will be the first meeting between Washington and Dallas Baptist since 2011.

The Huskies enter the tournament with a 34-18 record, having finished third in the Pac-12 with a 17-12 league record. It will be the first tournament appearance for every player on Washington’s roster.

Other Pac-12 teams in the NCAA tournament are Stanford, Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona.