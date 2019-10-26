LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska backup Noah Vedral was injured in the second quarter against Indiana, and third-string quarterback Luke McCaffrey replaced him.

Vedral drew the start Saturday in place of Adrian Martinez, who injured his left leg in the Oct. 5 game against Northwestern and missed the Cornhuskers’ Oct. 12 game at Minnesota. The Huskers were idle last week

Vedral was helped off the field with an undisclosed injury after an 8-yard run.

McCaffrey, a freshman who is the son of former Denver Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of NFL player Christian McCaffrey, had taken one snap prior to Saturday.

Indiana led 16-14.