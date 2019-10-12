MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been sidelined for the game at Minnesota because of a left knee injury that forced him out of the previous game.

Noah Vedral took his first career start on Saturday night against the Gophers in place of Martinez, the sophomore who has seven touchdown passes, three rushing scores, five interceptions and four lost fumbles in six games this season. Martinez was hurt in the third quarter of Nebraska’s 13-10 win over Northwestern.

Vedral, a sophomore and native of Nebraska who transferred from Central Florida to follow Huskers coach Scott Frost, directed a six-play, 42-yard drive to set Nebraska up for the game-winning field goal last week.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25