ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended for the game against Northwestern on Saturday for striking an Ohio State player in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy.

The Big Ten announced the suspension on Wednesday and also issued a public reprimand.

The conference said Davis struck an Ohio State player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter last Saturday. No penalty was called.

Big Ten policy says the conference “expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”