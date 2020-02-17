Hogleg left, anyone?

Some 3-4 dozen feral pigs have ravaged the Lockhart State Park Golf Course in Caldwell County, Texas, so badly that playing fees have been slashed in half to salvage some business, San Antonio’s KSAT-TV reported.

And lots of luck replacing those divots.

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Panicked referee trying to retrieve Super Bowl coin from vending machine before opening toss.”

• At Fark.com: “Dodgers taking Betts, getting good Price.”

Ear flap

Madison Bumgarner’s former housekeeper — who pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property after she sold one of the pitcher’s wife’s $45,000 diamond earrings to a jeweler — was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 30 months of probation.

Not to mention MLB’s first “caught stealing” of 2020.

Tooth & consequences

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau bit Cincinnati’s Keith Williams on the calf during a loose-ball scrum, so he was ejected from the game.

Or more precisely, extracted.

Hooked on football

Sure sign you might have a gambling problem: You missed Super Bowl LIV because you were at your XFL fantasy-league draft.

Cue up the fight song

East St. Louis (Ill.) High School shut down its cheerleading squad for the season after team members got into an on-court fight with their Trinity Catholic counterparts during a cheer competition.

Or as school spinmeisters prefer to label it, a technical knockout.

Stay tuned for the final

This just in — the latest Super Bowl results from Iowa: With 83.3 percent of the game now accounted for, the 49ers lead the Chiefs 20-10.

That was quick

Who says there’s too much time between the NFL’s conference-championship games and the Super Bowl?

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters managed to get married — and separated — in that two-week span this year.

I do, and adieu

Pittsburgh is the No. 1 city for newlyweds, according to Destify.com.

Try telling that to Antonio Brown or Le’Veon Bell, whose honeymoons there are over.

Good Answer

Former NBA star Allen Iverson’s stolen backpack containing $500,000 in jewelry has been found.

That’s what you call avoiding a costly turnover.

Talking the talk

• Seattle Times designer Rich Boudet, via Twitter, on defending Pac-12 champ Washington going from 15-3 in league play last year to 2-8 in 2020 — six of the losses by 1-4 points: “They picked the right season to start selling beer at UW basketball games.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on speculation Tom Brady could sign with Tampa Bay: “Not to be mean, but putting Tom Brady on the Bucs would be like putting the Mona Lisa in Room 217 of the Red Roof Inn.”

Golden Dome? No kidding

Notre Dame will pad the Cal athletic coffers by $1.9 million when the Bears football team travels to South Bend in 2022.

Wake up the accountants!