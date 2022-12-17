GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter had 18 points, Hunter Tyson scored 16 and Clemson turned its first game against Richmond in 70 years into an 85-57 romp at the Greenville Classic on Saturday night.

Clemson (9-3) and the Spiders (5-6) had not played each other since 1952 when both were members of the Southern Conference. The Tigers joined the Atlantic Coast Conference the next season.

Hunter made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for Clemson. Tyson snagged eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway had 10 points off the bench. PJ Hall pitched in with nine points and eight boards.

Tyson had 13 points by halftime and Hunter scored 10 as Clemson took a commanding 47-19 lead. Tyler Burton had nine points at intermission for the Spiders. He had four of Richmond’s seven first-half baskets, but missed all four of his 3-point attempts as the Spiders made just 1 of 10 from distance and 7 of 21 overall.

Hunter hit two 3-pointers in a game-opening 13-1 run and the Tigers were never threatened.

Clemson shot 48% from the floor on the night and made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc (46%). The Tigers scored 15 points off 19 Richmond turnovers and led by as many as 35 in the second half.

Richmond came into the game with three wins in its last four games against ACC opponents. Its only loss was to Syracuse in overtime. The Spiders have lost four games by three points or less this season.

