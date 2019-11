Will Jadeveon Clowney re-sign with the Seahawks? 'I don’t care about looking down the road,' he says WATCH

'He's just not very big,' but the Seahawks turned to speedy Shaquem Griffin to rejuvenate their line

Michael Carter III scored 16 points and made six assists and Drew Cobb added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the 49ers (2-3), who outrebounded the Sunbirds 44-29.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here