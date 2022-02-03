GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — KJ Hunt had a career-high 32 points as Denver narrowly defeated North Dakota 81-79 in overtime on Thursday night.

Coban Porter hit jumper with 1:52 to play gave the Pioneers the lead for good and neither team scored again until Hunt made two free throws to make it 79-75 with 27 seconds remaining.

Hunt finished a layup through contact and made the and-1 free throw and, after Bentiu Panoam hit 1-of-2 free throws for North Dakota, made a layup with 14 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and eventually force overtime.

Jordan Johnson had 12 points for Denver (9-16, 5-7 Summit League). Touko Tainamo added seven rebounds. Porter finished with seven points on 2-of-12 shooting and six rebounds.

Paul Bruns had 22 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-20, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Brady Danielson added 11 points. Matt Norman had six rebounds.

Denver also beat North Dakota 93-74 on Jan. 8.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com