GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 20 points as Northern Colorado beat Idaho State 77-70 on Monday night.

Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (16-12, 11-5 Big Sky Conference). Matt Johnson II added 15 points. Kur Jongkuch had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jared Rodriguez scored a season-high 27 points for the Bengals (6-20, 4-13). Liam Sorensen added 12 points. Brayden Parker had 10 points.

The Bears evened the season series against the Bengals. Idaho State defeated Northern Colorado 61-58 last Thursday.

