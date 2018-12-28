HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos.

The 36-year-old Regina native was hired in July, three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team — including coach Darcy Haugan — were killed when the team’s bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural intersection on the way to a playoff game.

In a tweet, Oystrick said: “Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season.”

Oystrick said more information would follow.

A statement released by the Broncos Friday said the team and Oystrick have decided to “part ways.”

“The Broncos wish to thank Nathan for his work with the organization and wish him the very best in all his future endeavors,” the team sausaid the statement.

The Broncos promoted 39-year-old assistant coach Scott Barney to interim coach.

Neither Oystrick nor the team have said why they have decided to part ways.

The Broncos are fourth in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with a record of 21-13-2-1.

Prior to becoming a coach, Oystrick played in the NHL with the Atlanta Thrashers, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks. He was one of more than 50 applicants for the Broncos’ coaching job.