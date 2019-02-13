FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Braxton Huggins put Fresno State in front with a 3-point play in the final half-minute and Noah Blackwell extended the lead as Fresno State held off Boise State 65-63 on Wednesday night.

The lead changed hands repeatedly throughout the game and in the closing minutes and Alex Hobbs hit a jumper to put the Broncos up 61-59 with 48 seconds left to play. But Huggins scored at the basket and drew a foul from Hobbs to put Fresno State in front. Hobbs drew a foul with eight seconds left and sank both free throws to make it a one-point game, but Nate Grimes drew a foul with six seconds left and hit the first of two free throws to set the final margin.

Fresno State (18-6, 9-3) remains tied with Utah State for second in the Mountain West Conference, two games behind Nevada.

Huggins finished with 26 points for the Bulldogs. Grimes added 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Hobbs had 18 points for Boise State (11-14, 6-6).